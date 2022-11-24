Ben Sharpe, 22, committed a spree of offences in Fareham on September 15. He pushed over a shop worker at Spar, in Arundel Drive, just after 7pm – trying to snatch the till.

Sharpe, of no fixed abode, ran off with a bottle of Jack Daniels whisky and some pink gin. He entered an ESSO garage an hour later on Gosport Road.

Ben Sharpe, 22, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison after a spree of incidents in Fareham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The thug threatened an employee while wielding the whisky bottle, demanding they hand him cash from the till. Sharpe then grabbed them and attempted to open the cash machine himself – leaving empty handed.

Sharpe continued his frenzy at One Stop in Gosport Road. He demanded cash and cigarettes from an employee while holding the bottle, eventually stealing some Kopperburg cider.

Police detained him 10 minutes later. Sharpe was charged with attempted robbery, two counts of robbery and possession of cannabis.

Following the arrest, Sharpe was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of a five-year sentence given on April 1, 2020, for a shop robbery in Romsey. He was sentenced to 32 months in prison at Winchester Crown Court last Friday. He pleaded guilty at a hearing on October 17.

Detective constable Ellie Light said: ‘This is a positive result following an investigation into multiple robberies in local shops.

