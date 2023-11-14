Flooding in Hampshire: Here are 18 flood warnings from Environment Agency following Storm Debi forecast
Numerous flood warnings have been put in place for Hampshire following yellow weather warnings.
Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office following the forecast of thunderstorms as a result of Storm Debi which will continue until later on this evening.
As a result of the thunder storm, which will welcome ‘heavy rain with some thunder and possible gusty winds’, flood warnings have been put in place by the Environment Agency.
There have been 18 warnings in place for the Hampshire area:
- Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes
- Beaulieu estuary
- Christchurch Harbour
- Eastern Yar
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area
- Isle of Wight coast
- Langstone to Emsworth Harbour
- Lower Avon and tributaries
- Lower River Loddon
- Mansbridge and Riverside Park
- Mid Bristol Avon area
- Middle Avon and tributaries
- River Blackwater and The Cove Brook
- Southampton Water and Hamble
- The Wallops
- Upper River Wey
- Western Rother
- Windle Brook and Hale, Mill and Addlestone Bournes