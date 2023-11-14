News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Flooding in Hampshire: Here are 18 flood warnings from Environment Agency following Storm Debi forecast

Numerous flood warnings have been put in place for Hampshire following yellow weather warnings.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:20 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office following the forecast of thunderstorms as a result of Storm Debi which will continue until later on this evening.

As a result of the thunder storm, which will welcome ‘heavy rain with some thunder and possible gusty winds’, flood warnings have been put in place by the Environment Agency.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There have been 18 warnings in place for the Hampshire area:

Most Popular
A weather warning for a thunderstorm has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Flood warnings are also in place in the area and there are 18 warnings for the Hampshire area. Picture: Habibur Rahman.A weather warning for a thunderstorm has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Flood warnings are also in place in the area and there are 18 warnings for the Hampshire area. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
A weather warning for a thunderstorm has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Flood warnings are also in place in the area and there are 18 warnings for the Hampshire area. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
  • Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes
  • Beaulieu estuary
  • Christchurch Harbour
  • Eastern Yar
  • Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area
  • Isle of Wight coast
  • Langstone to Emsworth Harbour
  • Lower Avon and tributaries
  • Lower River Loddon
  • Mansbridge and Riverside Park
  • Mid Bristol Avon area
  • Middle Avon and tributaries
  • River Blackwater and The Cove Brook
  • Southampton Water and Hamble
  • The Wallops
  • Upper River Wey
  • Western Rother
  • Windle Brook and Hale, Mill and Addlestone Bournes

For more information about the flood warnings in place, click here.

For more information about the yellow weather warning, click here.

Related topics:HampshireEnvironment AgencyMet Office