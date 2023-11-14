Intense showers and thunderstorms have been forecast over Portsmouth and across the south coast.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met office have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, which will last from this morning until midday. The forecaster said “A band of squally, thundery rain is likely to push quickly east across the warning area” through the morning.

NOW READ: 18 striking of Storm Ciaran and flooding it caused

Hailstorms and lightning are also likely. They added: “A band of very squally showers is expected to push quickly east across the warning area, reaching the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall by 5am, then continuing quickly east through Tuesday morning. Sudden, torrential downpours will bring 15-20 mm of rain in a short period of time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been placed over Portsmouth, with lightning and hailstorms possible. Picture: Dan Wardle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Showers will likely be accompanied by thunder and lightning. Gusts of winds to 40-50 mph are also likely, as is hail. The last of the showers should clear into the North Sea late Tuesday morning.” The Met Office said there would be a chance of damage happening to a few buildings due to strong gusty winds and possible lightning strikes.

They added that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, delays on public transport routes are possible and there could be power cuts for short periods of time.