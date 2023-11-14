News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth weather: Thunderstorms to hit city with intense rain showers forecast over south coast amid warning

Intense showers and thunderstorms have been forecast over Portsmouth and across the south coast.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Nov 2023, 07:10 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 07:10 GMT
The Met office have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, which will last from this morning until midday. The forecaster said “A band of squally, thundery rain is likely to push quickly east across the warning area” through the morning.

Hailstorms and lightning are also likely. They added: “A band of very squally showers is expected to push quickly east across the warning area, reaching the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall by 5am, then continuing quickly east through Tuesday morning. Sudden, torrential downpours will bring 15-20 mm of rain in a short period of time.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been placed over Portsmouth, with lightning and hailstorms possible. Picture: Dan WardleA yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been placed over Portsmouth, with lightning and hailstorms possible. Picture: Dan Wardle
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been placed over Portsmouth, with lightning and hailstorms possible. Picture: Dan Wardle
"Showers will likely be accompanied by thunder and lightning. Gusts of winds to 40-50 mph are also likely, as is hail. The last of the showers should clear into the North Sea late Tuesday morning.” The Met Office said there would be a chance of damage happening to a few buildings due to strong gusty winds and possible lightning strikes.

They added that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, delays on public transport routes are possible and there could be power cuts for short periods of time.

The Met Office forecasts rain over Portsmouth until 1pm, with an average temperature of roughly 13C.

