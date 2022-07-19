The levels of the River Test are falling, and it is a major source of fresh water for the south of the county.

Southern Water warn that a draught permit may need to be issued to protect the environment, and health of the water way.

The flows on the River Test are falling due to the hot weather.

Dr Nick Price, water asset strategy and planning manager at Southern Water, said: ‘With river flows dropping following a dry winter and spring, the risk is increasing that we will need to use a drought permit in order to continue supplying water.

‘The less we take out of the River Test for water supply, the more we leave in it for wildlife and to support its precious habitats.

‘We continue to ask customers to use water wisely.’

Southern Water said the situation may change over the next few days or weeks.

They added they are working with the Environment Agency to monitor the health of the river.

If a draught permit is launched, hosepipe bans may be enforced.

