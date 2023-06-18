News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Flying Scotsman in Portsmouth: More pictures of famous locomotive on centenary tour in Hampshire

Here are more great pictures of the Flying Scotsman in Portsmouth and south Hampshire on Saturday.
By Tom Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST

The locomotive is celebrating 100 years since it came into service in 1923 and is on excursions around the country.

ALSO SEE: 11 great pictures of the Flying Scotsman in Portsmouth

On Saturday it pulled the Portsmouth Flyer service from London Victoria down to Portsmouth, via Woking, Eastleigh and Fareham, and after four hours in the city made the trip back north.

Both legs of the journey saw crowds along the route and at stations, keen to get a picture of the train.

Here are some more lovely pictures of Flying Scotsman in and around Portsmouth. Thanks to all our contributors.

The Flying Scotsman entering Portsea Island yesterday

1. Across the creek

The Flying Scotsman entering Portsea Island yesterday Photo: James Cole/Focus Photography

Photo Sales
The Flying Scotsman passing through Fareham

2. Under the bridge

The Flying Scotsman passing through Fareham Photo: Alex Trott / @alex_adtphotography

Photo Sales
The Flying Scotsman

3. Steaming through

The Flying Scotsman Photo: Alex Trott/@alex_adtphotography

Photo Sales
Passing through Portchester Station

4. Warm welcome

Passing through Portchester Station Photo: Becs Feek

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthHampshireFlying ScotsmanWokingEastleighFarehamLondon Victoria