Here are more great pictures of the Flying Scotsman in Portsmouth and south Hampshire on Saturday.

The locomotive is celebrating 100 years since it came into service in 1923 and is on excursions around the country.

On Saturday it pulled the Portsmouth Flyer service from London Victoria down to Portsmouth, via Woking, Eastleigh and Fareham, and after four hours in the city made the trip back north.

Both legs of the journey saw crowds along the route and at stations, keen to get a picture of the train.

Here are some more lovely pictures of Flying Scotsman in and around Portsmouth. Thanks to all our contributors.

1 . Across the creek The Flying Scotsman entering Portsea Island yesterday Photo: James Cole/Focus Photography Photo Sales

2 . Under the bridge The Flying Scotsman passing through Fareham Photo: Alex Trott / @alex_adtphotography Photo Sales

3 . Steaming through The Flying Scotsman Photo: Alex Trott/@alex_adtphotography Photo Sales

4 . Warm welcome Passing through Portchester Station Photo: Becs Feek Photo Sales