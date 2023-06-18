Flying Scotsman in Portsmouth: More pictures of famous locomotive on centenary tour in Hampshire
Here are more great pictures of the Flying Scotsman in Portsmouth and south Hampshire on Saturday.
The locomotive is celebrating 100 years since it came into service in 1923 and is on excursions around the country.
On Saturday it pulled the Portsmouth Flyer service from London Victoria down to Portsmouth, via Woking, Eastleigh and Fareham, and after four hours in the city made the trip back north.
Both legs of the journey saw crowds along the route and at stations, keen to get a picture of the train.
Here are some more lovely pictures of Flying Scotsman in and around Portsmouth. Thanks to all our contributors.
