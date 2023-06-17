Flying Scotsman in Portsmouth: Pictures of the day the world-famous locomotive visited
The world-famous locomotive is on a celebratory tour of the country at the moment to mark its centenary.
Today it was the turn of Portsmouth to receive a visit, as part of a day out organised by the Railway Experience Company. But it was not just a treat for those inside the carriages, as crowds gathered at stations all along the route.
The ‘Portsmouth Flyer’ service, pulled by the Flying Scotsman, left London Victoria this morning and headed to the south coast via Woking and Eastleigh. It ended up at Portsmouth Harbour station for a few hours, giving passengers the chance to explore the city, before reversing out at about 4pm and making its way back to the capital.
Here are some of the pictures from the day.