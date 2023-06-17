The Flying Scotsman made an appearance in Portsmouth today – and drew crowds all along the journey.

The world-famous locomotive is on a celebratory tour of the country at the moment to mark its centenary.

Today it was the turn of Portsmouth to receive a visit, as part of a day out organised by the Railway Experience Company. But it was not just a treat for those inside the carriages, as crowds gathered at stations all along the route.

The ‘Portsmouth Flyer’ service, pulled by the Flying Scotsman, left London Victoria this morning and headed to the south coast via Woking and Eastleigh. It ended up at Portsmouth Harbour station for a few hours, giving passengers the chance to explore the city, before reversing out at about 4pm and making its way back to the capital.

Here are some of the pictures from the day.

1 . Verdant view The Flying Scotsman in Hampshire Photo: Mark Hayward

2 . Reversing out The Flying Scotsman leaves Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon (jpns 170623-35) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3 . Good view The Flying Scotsman passes under the Burrfields Road bridge (jpns 170623-37) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4 . Iconic engine The Flying Scotsman at Portsmouth and Southsea station Photo: Paul Windsor