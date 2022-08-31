FoodCycle to provide free meals to Havant community - and is on the hunt for volunteers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, FoodCycle – a charity that aims to make food poverty, loneliness and food waste a thing of the past – relaunched in Portsmouth to support families by taking surplus food and turning it into meals for the community.

Now, the organisation is gearing up to open its doors at St Joseph's Church in West Street, Havant, on September 22.

Regional manager Emily Macauley Wilcox said: ‘We are thrilled to be opening FoodCycle Havant, our second project in Hampshire after we reopened FoodCycle Portsmouth earlier this year.

‘As the rising cost-of-living hits communities across the south of England, our service is more vital than ever and we look forward to providing a welcoming space and a nutritious, three-course meal to anyone in the community who needs it, no questions asked.’

Serving up free weekly community meals using food that would otherwise have gone to waste, FoodCycle is a service that relies on its volunteers to provide nutritious food and conversation.

Deb James, a long-term FoodCycle volunteer, said: ‘I would recommend being a FoodCycle volunteer to anyone who is interested in cooking good, healthy food, reducing food waste, or just getting involved in the community.’

FoodCycle’s free community meals are open to all, and guests range from low-income families, people affected by homelessness and those who cannot afford to buy food – no questions asked.