Chloe Chambers has seen her life turn upside down in the last year after she was scouted by a modelling agency who had seen her Instagram images.

She was signed to a Manchester-based agency, The Four Models, in November 2020, but the pandemic put Chloe’s plans on hold.

Once restrictions began to ease, the model saw jobs start to come her way and since being scouted, she has worked on a Kurt Geiger campaign, Pretty Little Thing and Missy Empire.

Chloe Chambers from Portsmouth at the KSI vs Swarmz fight on August 27, 2022

The model attended Springfield School in Drayton but she said that she struggled with bullying during her time at school because of the way she looked.

She said: ‘It hasn’t all been happy days, nothing’s been given to me, I have worked hard and took a lot of stick along the way, especially at school.’

Her latest endeavour was the KSI vs Swarmz fight on August 27 after she was found by SBJ Management though her work with her modelling agency.

Chloe with David Haye

She said: ‘It was huge, it was a sell out at the O2 Arena so that was scary but fun. I feel like it was the start of my career.

‘It was amazing. I actually preferred doing the ring girl stuff. The atmosphere was was amazing, I felt more adrenaline and I got to meet lots of celebrities.

The model met the likes of Logan Paul, Chris Eubank, David Hayes and Michael Buffer.

The model used to work at Practice in the Park dental surgery where she completed her apprenticeship and now runs her own dental agency, Chloe Chambers Dental Services where she travels to different practices across Portsmouth.

Chloe Chambers at the KSI vs Swarmz fight

Chloe said that her go-to place in Portsmouth on a night out would be Moonshine.

She said: ‘On the weekends if I’m not working away, I like to go out in Gunwharf or Palmerston Road.’

At the end of next month, Chloe will be travelling to Manchester to take part in exciting castings.

She said that her ultimate goal would be to work as a William Hill promotion girl or a Monster Energy Girl, so that she can have the opportunity to travel across the world.