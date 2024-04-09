Video of flooded Old Portsmouth shows result of "highest ever" recorded tide and Met Office weather warning
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following a yellow wind warning from the Met Office, a number of flood warnings were put in place by the Environment Agency for Gosport, Langstone and Emsworth, Old Portsmouth, Portchester, and Hayling Island due to “nasty conditions” expected to hit overnight. Streets in Old Portsmouth were flooded in the early hours of this morning and people were warned to avoid the seafront.
According to the government’s flood alert service, it is likely that this morning’s tide was the “highest ever recorded” off the coast of Portsmouth. Watch the embedded footage - captured by Marcin Jedrysiak - to see the transformed cityscape.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.