Former Pompey and England player Alan Knight MBE is set to open national charity Revitalise’s new shop on Charlotte Street this morning.

All proceeds from the shop will support disabled people and carers at Revitalise centres across the UK.

Revitalise is the UK’s largest specialist provider of respite holidays for disabled people and their carers with 24-hour care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop will help support disabled people and their families.

The opening of the Portsmouth charity shop will help Revitalise give disabled people and their carers the fun and stress free breaks they deserve, with the support and care they need.

Alan said: ‘I have a long-standing relationship with Revitalise and I am delighted to once again come down and officially open their largest shop to date in Portsmouth.

‘The last 24 months has seen the high street struggle enormously, with many shops shutting for good.

The new charity shop.

‘Not only am I thrilled that Revitalise are bringing jobs back to Portsmouth and the high street, moreover, all of their profits will benefit disabled people and carers who enjoy their much-needed holidays.’

Andrew Pallister, head of retail at Revitalise, said: ‘We are thrilled to open our largest charity shop to date in Portsmouth, which will help support our local respite break centre Netley Waterside House.’

SEE ALSO: Team GB Winter Olympic medal winners receive personalised keepsakes from Waterlooville company

Revitalise centres are an important lifeline in the disability and care sector, with over 12,000 disabled people and carers having used the facilities of Waterside House over the past 10 years.

The shop will be opened by Alan Knight MBE.

Andrew continued: ‘I would like to personally thank Alan Knight MBE for his continued support and for officially cutting the ribbon and opening the store.

‘All 15 Revitalise charity shops, with another opening in Portsmouth on March 31, help us give disabled people and carers genuinely relaxing, stress-free holidays.

‘The money raised from our charity shops makes it possible for over 4,500 people to have a well-deserved break each year.

‘Again, I want to thank everyone who have used Revitalise charity shops.

Pictured: Sir Alan Knight Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Your continued support makes a real life difference to those who need it the most.’

The charity caters for over 150 conditions including Alzheimer’s, MS, paraplegia, motor neurone disease, and cerebral palsy from their three specialist centres.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron