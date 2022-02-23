Disney characters including Belle, Moana, and Elsa welcomed families who had travelled from as far afield as Southampton to enjoy high tea at a magical event held in the hotel’s grand dining room.

The tea party marks the launch of a year of regal events that will mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Copnor couple Cheryl and Jim Tatum brought their daughters Sapphire and Kerrilyn and nieces Willow and Lacey-Rae to the hotel to enjoy the tea party, and the family took part in a Disney sing-a-long in the car journey on the way over.

Princess Elsa and the Fairy Godmother. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230222-31)

Little Lacey-Rae told The News that her favourite princess is Moana, and she had most enjoyed the cupcakes and the colouring-in, while her cousin Sapphire added that the tea party had been ‘very magical’.

Cheryl explained that the girls loved ‘everything princesses’, and Jim said: ‘It’s making memories for the kids, they’re loving it.’

Disney-mad Rosa Martin brought her children Ty, Noah and baby Saya along for the fun.

Senna Ikens, four. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230222-32)

She said: ‘The children are really enjoying it - this kind of thing is really special for the little ones.’

A coronation ceremony was held for each child as they arrived, and every one was given their own tiara to wear during the afternoon.

The tea party was organised by Princess Belle - who also goes by Megan Lockyer in her role in the events team at the hotel.

Princess Belle and King Charles. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230222-30)

Wearing her bright yellow princess dress, Megan said that she is a self-confessed ‘Disney freak’ and especially loves Belle from the film Beauty and the Beast.

She added: ‘Today has been amazing - this is where I find my joy.

‘A lot of effort has been put into this but seeing the kids happy makes it all worth it.’

The dining room was decked out with sparkles on the tables and a balloon feature wall for photos with the princesses and the hotel’s very own Fairy Godmother.

A royal tea party at the Queens Hotel. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230222-29)

While tucking into sandwiches and cakes, the youngsters also enjoyed activity packs on the table and each left with a special goody bag.

Nicole Morris, head of events at the hotel, said: ‘It’s so nice to see it so busy with happy children.’

Lauren Allen with Suleiman Rahman, six months, and Zakariya Rahman, two, as they are joined by the Fairy Godmother. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230222-28)

Amelia Jackson, six, with Princess Elsa. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230222-27)

Megan, playing the part of Princess Belle, and Zakariya Rahman, two. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230222-25)

It's not just about the children! Mums, from left, Samantha Darby, Kate Creswick and Liddy Swan. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230222-26)

Princess Moana and Angela Gonzalez with Saya Lloreda, nine months. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230222-24)

Princesses, from front left, Isabella Penfold, four, Iris Taylor, five, and Alia Siddiq, four, are joined by princesses Elsa and Moana. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230222-23)

From left: Willow, Sapphire, Cheryl, Jim, Kerrilyn, and Lacey-Rae enjoy the royal tea party. Picture: Emily Turner