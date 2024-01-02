News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: Beautiful four bedroom New Forest property on market for £1,450,000 - see inside

A stunning four bedroom property in the New Forest has come on the market – and it has plenty on offer.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Dec 2023, 15:22 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 14:51 GMT

This four bedroom property, which is located in Beech Lane, Ringwood, comes with three bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a spacious garden – and it is ideal if you are looking for a luxurious property tucked away in a stunning countryside area.

Surrounded by beautiful New Forest scenery, this house has so much potential and would be perfect for a family looking for a contemporary home.

The listing says: “Upon entering the property, you are instantly impressed by the spacious, light and bright reception hallway which has an open line of sight through the house and out of the bifold doors to the rear garden. The reception hallway has a beautiful floating staircase with glass panels and mood lighting set against a feature flint wall.”

This property is on the market for £1,450,000 and it is being sold with Mays Estate Agents. For more information about this home, click here.

