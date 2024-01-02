A stunning four bedroom property in the New Forest has come on the market – and it has plenty on offer.

This four bedroom property, which is located in Beech Lane, Ringwood, comes with three bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a spacious garden – and it is ideal if you are looking for a luxurious property tucked away in a stunning countryside area.

Surrounded by beautiful New Forest scenery, this house has so much potential and would be perfect for a family looking for a contemporary home.

The listing says: “Upon entering the property, you are instantly impressed by the spacious, light and bright reception hallway which has an open line of sight through the house and out of the bifold doors to the rear garden. The reception hallway has a beautiful floating staircase with glass panels and mood lighting set against a feature flint wall.”

1 . Beech Lane, Ringwood, £1,450,000 This home is extremely contemporary and it is beautifully designed throughout. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

