For Sale in Hampshire: Five bedroom property on Hayling Island up for £1,395,000 - and it comes with swimming spa and gym

A spacious five bedroom property has hit the market on Hayling Island and it comes with a mammoth swimming spa, a hot tub and a gym.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:34 GMT

If you are looking for a property that has everything, then look no further. A five bedroom home, located in Hollow Lane, has come on the market for £1,395,000 and it comes with four bathrooms, three reception rooms, a gym, a swimming spa, a hot tub, a spacious garden and private parking.

The listing for the property says: “During the 17th century, there was originally a brewhouse ‘To live and let live’ on this site - there is a local documented history on this property. It was bombed during the war, rebuilt, and recently extensively re-modeled, providing 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 reception rooms, an insulated garage currently used as a gym, a swim spa, and a Hot tub.

"This attractive detached house combines the best of both worlds - a period style with a contemporary and very high specification and finish.”

For more information about the property that is being sold with Keller Williams Advantage, click here.

This gorgeous five bedroom property on Hayling Island has so much potential for a buyer looking for a family home with ample amounts of space.

