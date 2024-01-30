If you are looking for a property that has everything, then look no further. A five bedroom home, located in Hollow Lane, has come on the market for £1,395,000 and it comes with four bathrooms, three reception rooms, a gym, a swimming spa, a hot tub, a spacious garden and private parking.
The listing for the property says: “During the 17th century, there was originally a brewhouse ‘To live and let live’ on this site - there is a local documented history on this property. It was bombed during the war, rebuilt, and recently extensively re-modeled, providing 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 reception rooms, an insulated garage currently used as a gym, a swim spa, and a Hot tub.
"This attractive detached house combines the best of both worlds - a period style with a contemporary and very high specification and finish.”
For more information about the property that is being sold with Keller Williams Advantage, click here.