For Sale in Hampshire: Four bedroom Bedhampton property on market for £585,000 - and comes with 'pub', beauty pod and putting green

An exceptional four bedroom house has come onto the market and it is not short of luxuries – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Mar 2024, 16:04 GMT

This property, located in Woodville Road, Bedhampton, comes with four good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as an open plan kitchen diner and off-road parking – but that isn’t all. This home also comes equipped with a functioning ‘pub’, a putting green in the back garden and a beauty pod which has running water.

The listing says: “This extended four bedroom detached chalet home, occupies a plot and a half, with the current owners having brought an additional garden.

"It boasts a fully operational ‘pub’, putting green, beauty cabin with water, a garden loo, Veranda seating area and a hot-tub (available via separate negotiation).The house itself has been finished to an immaculate standard and offers flexible living accommodation over two floors.”

This home is being sold for £585,000 with Sarah Oliver Property and for more information, click here.

The listing says: "Easily one of the most surprising, deceiving and fantastic homes I've ever listed... This extended four bedroom detached chalet home, occupies a plot and a half, with the current owners having brought an additional garden... Creating the party space and garden of dreams."

The listing says: "It boasts a fully operational 'pub', putting green, beauty cabin with water, a garden loo, Veranda seating area and a hot-tub (available via separate negotiation)."

