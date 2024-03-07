This property, located in Woodville Road, Bedhampton, comes with four good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as an open plan kitchen diner and off-road parking – but that isn’t all. This home also comes equipped with a functioning ‘pub’, a putting green in the back garden and a beauty pod which has running water.
The listing says: “This extended four bedroom detached chalet home, occupies a plot and a half, with the current owners having brought an additional garden.
"It boasts a fully operational ‘pub’, putting green, beauty cabin with water, a garden loo, Veranda seating area and a hot-tub (available via separate negotiation).The house itself has been finished to an immaculate standard and offers flexible living accommodation over two floors.”
This home is being sold for £585,000 with Sarah Oliver Property.