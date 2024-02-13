This property, located in Brandon Road, comes with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a back garden, a garage and off-road parking which is a desirable amenity. The listing says: “This impressive Villa was built in a classical Victorian style with red and yellow bricks with yellow brick quoins corner using Flemish bond brickwork. This individual detached home stands out amongst the stuccoed neighbouring homes. The accommodation provides 3702 sq ft of living space including the store and garaging.”