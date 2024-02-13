This property, located in Brandon Road, comes with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a back garden, a garage and off-road parking which is a desirable amenity. The listing says: “This impressive Villa was built in a classical Victorian style with red and yellow bricks with yellow brick quoins corner using Flemish bond brickwork. This individual detached home stands out amongst the stuccoed neighbouring homes. The accommodation provides 3702 sq ft of living space including the store and garaging.”
1. Brandon Road, Southsea, £1,225,000
Viewing is highly recommended for this property to get a true sense of what it has to offer. Photo: Zoopla
2. Brandon Road, Southsea, £1,225,000
The listing says: "This impressive Villa was built in a classical Victorian style with red and yellow bricks with yellow brick quoins corner using Flemish bond brickwork." Photo: Zoopla
3. Brandon Road, Southsea, £1,225,000
The listng says: "Lympstone House is a symmetrical fronted Victorian Villa which is set back from the road, elevated by an external platform landing reaching by a set of external central steps, this enables large floor to ceiling bay windows to the front aspect, set under a canopy veranda." Photo: Zoopla
4. Brandon Road, Southsea, £1,225,000
This property comes with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a garage and parking and a garden. Photo: Zoopla