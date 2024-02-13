News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

For Sale in Portsmouth: This six bedroom Victorian-style villa in Southsea hits market for £1,225,000

This Victorian-style six bedroom villa in Southsea has hit the property market for £1,225,000 – And viewing is highly recommended.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:33 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 15:36 GMT

This property, located in Brandon Road, comes with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a back garden, a garage and off-road parking which is a desirable amenity. The listing says: “This impressive Villa was built in a classical Victorian style with red and yellow bricks with yellow brick quoins corner using Flemish bond brickwork. This individual detached home stands out amongst the stuccoed neighbouring homes. The accommodation provides 3702 sq ft of living space including the store and garaging.”

SEE ALSO: Three bedroom Southsea HMO property on sale for £395,000

This property is currently on the market for £1,225,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country Drayton, click here for more information.

Viewing is highly recommended for this property to get a true sense of what it has to offer.

1. Brandon Road, Southsea, £1,225,000

Viewing is highly recommended for this property to get a true sense of what it has to offer. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "This impressive Villa was built in a classical Victorian style with red and yellow bricks with yellow brick quoins corner using Flemish bond brickwork."

2. Brandon Road, Southsea, £1,225,000

The listing says: "This impressive Villa was built in a classical Victorian style with red and yellow bricks with yellow brick quoins corner using Flemish bond brickwork." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listng says: "Lympstone House is a symmetrical fronted Victorian Villa which is set back from the road, elevated by an external platform landing reaching by a set of external central steps, this enables large floor to ceiling bay windows to the front aspect, set under a canopy veranda."

3. Brandon Road, Southsea, £1,225,000

The listng says: "Lympstone House is a symmetrical fronted Victorian Villa which is set back from the road, elevated by an external platform landing reaching by a set of external central steps, this enables large floor to ceiling bay windows to the front aspect, set under a canopy veranda." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This property comes with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a garage and parking and a garden.

4. Brandon Road, Southsea, £1,225,000

This property comes with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a garage and parking and a garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SouthseaPortsmouthVictorian