This property, located in Netley Place, Southsea, comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a lovely back garden tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. This home is a stone’s throw from the heart of Southsea and it has so much to offer a new buyer.
The listing says: “Situated in a prime setting at the heart of Southsea and just a short distance from Palmerston Road with its array of shops, bars and restaurants sits this elegant period home. The terrace property dates back to the Victorian era and retains a wealth of character such as original fireplaces, sash windows, ceiling roses, coving, dado windows and a stained-glass window, whilst also benefitting from the conveniences of modern living.
"Internally the home is beautifully appointed with traditional décor that is sympathetic yet neutral, allowing for a new buyer to add their personal stamp while honouring the character of the home.”