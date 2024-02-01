The listing says: “Situated in a prime setting at the heart of Southsea and just a short distance from Palmerston Road with its array of shops, bars and restaurants sits this elegant period home. The terrace property dates back to the Victorian era and retains a wealth of character such as original fireplaces, sash windows, ceiling roses, coving, dado windows and a stained-glass window, whilst also benefitting from the conveniences of modern living.