For Sale in Portsmouth: Victorian era Southsea property hits the market for £450,000

A cosy cottage-like terraced house has come onto the market for £450,000 and it comes with ample amounts of character.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Feb 2024, 17:07 GMT

This property, located in Netley Place, Southsea, comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a lovely back garden tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. This home is a stone’s throw from the heart of Southsea and it has so much to offer a new buyer.

The listing says: “Situated in a prime setting at the heart of Southsea and just a short distance from Palmerston Road with its array of shops, bars and restaurants sits this elegant period home. The terrace property dates back to the Victorian era and retains a wealth of character such as original fireplaces, sash windows, ceiling roses, coving, dado windows and a stained-glass window, whilst also benefitting from the conveniences of modern living.

"Internally the home is beautifully appointed with traditional décor that is sympathetic yet neutral, allowing for a new buyer to add their personal stamp while honouring the character of the home.”

This property is being sold with Hamptons - Chichester Sales and for more information, click here.

This property comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

Netley Place, Southsea, £450,000

Photo: Zoopla

Netley Place, Southsea, £450,000

This home is on the market for £450,000 and it is being sold with Hamptons - Chichester Sales.

Netley Place, Southsea, £450,000

Photo: Zoopla

For more information about the property, visit the website.

Netley Place, Southsea, £450,000

Photo: Zoopla

