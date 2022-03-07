Devoted reader Jill Davies found the novel on a dusty shelf while rummaging through her house during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Appropriately, the rediscovered book is called Forgotten Submarine.

Ms Davies found the novel on the side of Fratton Road in 1957.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jill Davies found the novel on Fratton Road in 1957 Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

She wanted to read Forgotten Submarine before sending it back to Portsmouth library, but never got round to it at the time.

Since then, the book has made several journeys from Gosport to Southsea – eventually ending up in London.

Ms Davies returned the paperback last year, and in a letter to Portsmouth City Council, she said: ‘As an avid reader, there was no way I was going to return the book until I had read it - which I did, and thoroughly enjoyed.

An avid reader has rediscovered a library book - Forgotten Submarine by Arthur Catherall - that is more than 60 years overdue. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

‘But the one thing I never got around to doing was taking it to the library.

‘Covid lockdowns have led to my decluttering and minimising generally, and a radical cull of my books.

‘At the back of a dusty shelf, I discovered this vastly overdue novel.

‘Over the past sixty-four years it (along with about a thousand other books) has moved from Gosport to Southsea, back to Gosport again, and eventually to London, but I now feel it’s time for it to make the return journey home.’

Forgotten Submarine’s story revolves around a new Japanese mine-laying submarine which is scuttled by its commander so its naval secrets do not fall into enemy hands – but a salvage operation involves a great deal of double-crossing.

The fine for the book would have been exorbitant if overdue charges were still in place.

In 1957, fines for children’s books were 6d every four weeks, or 72d (six shillings) a year.

According to the National Archive, six shillings between 1955 and 1960 is worth approximately £6.29.

These charges ended in 1996, so the total fine for the overdue book would have been £245.31, if it is uncapped.

Portsmouth City Council has decided to no longer issue library fines to encourage residents to return long-lost books.

Councillor Ben Dowling, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: ‘I'm delighted Jill has got in contact with us to return the book, and I hope this story inspires others to rediscover their library and not be afraid of any previous fines.

‘Portsmouth libraries welcomes everyone who lives, works or studies in the city, and the team are more than happy to help with any questions or concerns.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron