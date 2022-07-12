Lord West pictured at Solent University

Admiral Lord Alan West has been awarded the honorary degree of emeritus chancellor in recognition of his outstanding leadership, service and contributions to Solent University, in Southampton.

The accolade was awarded to the former naval chief today.

Lord West has been a chancellor at the university since 2006, presiding over the institution’s formal functions and graduation ceremonies for 12 years.

The former First Sea Lord and chief of naval staff, Lord West served as parliamentary under-secretary at the Home Office and has numerous awards including a Distinguished Service Cross for gallantry in the Falklands War.

Lord West joined the Navy in 1965, spending most of his naval career at sea. In 1980 he took command of the frigate HMS Ardent taking her south to the Falkland Islands in 1982 where she was sunk during the successful recapture of the islands.

He was subsequently awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his part in the action.

He has held several appointments in the Ministry of Defence and spent three years as head of naval intelligence and three years as chief of defence intelligence covering the Kosovo War.

Promoted to Admiral in November 2000 he became Commander-in-Chief Fleet, Nato commander-in-chief east Atlantic and Nato commander allied naval forces north.

In 2006 he advised both Conservatives and Labour on defence and foreign policy and in July 2007, was asked by Gordon Brown to join the government as to advise on national security and counterterrorism as well as cyber and Olympic security.

Commenting on his award, Lord West said: ‘I am honoured to receive this award from such an impressive and vibrant university. There is no doubt that the university has been a trail blazer in establishing courses that prepare students for life in the hard competitive world.

‘World-renowned as a maritime centre of excellence whether it be preparing young men and women for careers at sea or the superb yacht design course.’