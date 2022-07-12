The mental health training is being rolled out across the city thanks to a grant from Portsmouth Community Lottery.

Tonic Music for Mental Health have been awarded £2,000 to pilot two four-hour suicide first aid courses.

A Generic Photo of a person contemplating suicide.

Up to 40 independent retailers will be able to attend the free courses to learn how to spot when someone may be having suicidal thoughts, how to approach them and how signpost them to help.

Jade Hughes, suicide first aid tutor, will be leading the courses. She said: ‘It’s not always family and friends who are the first to notice signs that someone may be suicidal.

‘It might be that a shopkeeper has noticed a change in behaviour - maybe someone’s stockpiling medication, or purchasing alcohol more frequently.

‘Or people might open up to a bartender, hairdresser or tattoo artist in a way they might not to those closest to them.

‘We want to give independent retailers the ability to recognise the warning signs and to feel confident in approaching that conversation.’

Tonic Music for Mental Health has approached a number of retailers directly, and would like to hear from others who are interested in attending a course via [email protected]

The charity was one of five local groups who between them received more than £5,000 thanks to Portsmouth Community Lottery grants last month.

Also benefiting were Portsmouth Film Society, Southsea Badminton Club, Endometriosis South Coast and Community Kettle.

Portsmouth Film Society, which runs Southsea Cinema and Arts Club, received £1,000 which will go towards safety and accessibility improvements.

Subsidised badminton training will be delivered by Southsea Badminton Club to encourage people to take up and revisit the sport thanks to a grant of £1,000 which was given to the club.

Endometriosis South Coast received £500 for rebranding.