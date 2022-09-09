John Huffell, now aged 90, was director at the now closed IBM in Havant for 16 years.

Staff invited the Queen to see the manufacturing processes for herself in 1974 after they’d reported a export quota of ‘£40m’ worth of goods year on year, making them the ‘second largest exporter’ in the UK at that time.

The Havant company, responsible for manufacturing central parts of the computer across the world, saw more than 500 people come to greet the Queen, from employees to families and their children on a visit John says was ‘a wonderful opportunity and a privilege’.

John Huffell, 90, is the former director of the IBM in Havant. Recalls the memories of when the Queen came to visit the plant on a rare visit. Pictured: Pictures of HRH the Queen at IBM, Havant in December 1974 Picture: Portsmouth Evening News

John and the Queen were both in their 40s when he toured her around the plant in the December.

He recalls how she went out of her way to ‘read all the draft paperwork’ IBM had laid out before the visit.

She even had a go at the computer wiring after being ‘enthralled’ by what she saw.

Mr Huffell said: ‘We had prepared details about what she was going to see and I thought she wouldn't have time to read it all.

‘[The Queen] had obviously read it all. She walked around and spoke to the people doing the work in IBM and with the knowledge that she gave from just reading the draft, it made it so relaxing and easy.’

It was after the Queen was shown how the computers – still bulky but state-of-the-art at this point in time – were manufactured that she wanted to have a go herself.

‘We showed her the manufacturing of large computers and small information storage files.

‘On one occasion she wanted to have a go. It was such a happy occasion. Everyone finished up smiling even though we were all on edge.

‘It was much easier than we could have ever dreamt.’

At the time of the Queen’s visit, about 2,000 employees worked on site.

‘We were a fairly young organisation,’ said John. ‘The average age of people were in their 30s.’

‘When she went outside to get in the car she met lots of the people working with their wives and their children.

‘I’m sure she made everyone feel just as relaxed as she made me.’

John spoke of the day: ‘She could speak so easily and expressed so much interest in people. I remember the time she spent chatting to families, most were young and had children.’

In the same decade, Mr Huffell was invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace for civilians in responsible positions.

Though there were ‘hundreds’ of people there, John says the Queen recognised him.

‘The Queen came round and although it was only a quick hello again, it was the fact that she recognised me. There were hundreds of people there.’

Following the news of her death, John said: ‘I’m feeling very sad. My thoughts are just how a person who has such a wide ranging role in life can make everyone she met feel comfortable.

‘I felt so privileged that she had agreed to not only come, but spend a long time with us and show such interest.’

The Queen on a visit to IBM, Havant in December 1974 Picture: Portsmouth Evening News