Former Olympic pentathlon champion and Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineer army sergeant dies at 81

Captain Jim Fox was one of the most prominent figures at the Montreal Olmpics where he helped secure gold in the Pentathlon category.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th May 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:51 BST

The Olympic champion died on April 28 as a result of Parkinson’s, which he had been living with for a long period of time.

The 81-year-old’s family moved to Portsmouth when he was aged six or seven, where he stayed until he joined the army at the age of 16.

Jeremy Fox, who was known as Jim, not only saw his career in the army blossom and he became an army sergeant in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, but he also rose to stardom following his Olmypic appearances.

3rd August 1976: From left to right, Olympic pentathletes Danny Nightingdale, Adrian Parker, Andy Archibald and Sergeant Jim Fox return in triumph from the Montreal Olympics, where they won the team gold medal in the Modern Pentathlon. (Photo by David Ashdown/Keystone/Getty Images)3rd August 1976: From left to right, Olympic pentathletes Danny Nightingdale, Adrian Parker, Andy Archibald and Sergeant Jim Fox return in triumph from the Montreal Olympics, where they won the team gold medal in the Modern Pentathlon. (Photo by David Ashdown/Keystone/Getty Images)
3rd August 1976: From left to right, Olympic pentathletes Danny Nightingdale, Adrian Parker, Andy Archibald and Sergeant Jim Fox return in triumph from the Montreal Olympics, where they won the team gold medal in the Modern Pentathlon. (Photo by David Ashdown/Keystone/Getty Images)
The modern pentathlon consists of fencing, swimming, horse riding, pistol shooting and cross country running.

He made his debut at the Olympics in 1964, where he came 29th, but he was determined to have a better finish at the next games – and he did.

After his appearance at the 1968 Olympics, where he came eighth and claimed that he was going to go into retirement, but soon got back involved with the games.

17 Jul-1 Aug 1976: Jim Fox of Great Britain in the fencing discipline of the team Modern Pentathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Canada. \ Mandatory Credit: AllsportUK /Allsport17 Jul-1 Aug 1976: Jim Fox of Great Britain in the fencing discipline of the team Modern Pentathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Canada. \ Mandatory Credit: AllsportUK /Allsport
17 Jul-1 Aug 1976: Jim Fox of Great Britain in the fencing discipline of the team Modern Pentathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Canada. \ Mandatory Credit: AllsportUK /Allsport

Jim teamed up with Danny Nightingale and Adrian Parker to secure a gold medal in the 1976 Montreal Olympics in the modern pentathalon and he was the only person to represent Britain in four Olympic games.

A family member said: ‘I have got great sadness that I have lost him but he was very poorly for some time because he had Parkinsons.

‘The family have great sadness.’

