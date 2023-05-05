Former Olympic pentathlon champion and Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineer army sergeant dies at 81
Captain Jim Fox was one of the most prominent figures at the Montreal Olmpics where he helped secure gold in the Pentathlon category.
The Olympic champion died on April 28 as a result of Parkinson’s, which he had been living with for a long period of time.
The 81-year-old’s family moved to Portsmouth when he was aged six or seven, where he stayed until he joined the army at the age of 16.
Jeremy Fox, who was known as Jim, not only saw his career in the army blossom and he became an army sergeant in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, but he also rose to stardom following his Olmypic appearances.
The modern pentathlon consists of fencing, swimming, horse riding, pistol shooting and cross country running.
He made his debut at the Olympics in 1964, where he came 29th, but he was determined to have a better finish at the next games – and he did.
After his appearance at the 1968 Olympics, where he came eighth and claimed that he was going to go into retirement, but soon got back involved with the games.
Jim teamed up with Danny Nightingale and Adrian Parker to secure a gold medal in the 1976 Montreal Olympics in the modern pentathalon and he was the only person to represent Britain in four Olympic games.
A family member said: ‘I have got great sadness that I have lost him but he was very poorly for some time because he had Parkinsons.
‘The family have great sadness.’