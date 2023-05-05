Maria Calway-Kennedy is one of 500 people who have been hand-picked to get the opportunity to go to Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party.

Not only will Maria, of Havant, be able to visit the royal grounds, but she will also receive an award for her volunteering work and commitment to Y Services For Young People. She works on schemes in Fareham, Whiteley, Gosport, Havant and Fratton.

Maria Calway-Kennedy, Coronation Champion with official certificate signed by HM The King and HM The Queen.

Maria said: ‘I’m thrilled to be selected as one of only 500 official Coronation Champions in the UK for my voluntary work with the charity. It’s such an honour to receive one of these special awards from the Royal Voluntary Service, and they were actually judged by Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

‘I get a lot of satisfaction from helping children and young people, so don’t need an award, but it is nice to receive this very special one, which also includes an invite to the Coronation Concert in Windsor. I’d recommend volunteering to everyone.’