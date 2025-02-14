Two University of Portsmouth graduates have visited the location which started their journey together as part of their wedding photography pre-shoot.

Tharsa Sakthipakan and Heshanth Muruganandan’s journey began in 2015, when Tharsa was studying BA (Hons) Journalism with English Literature, and Heshanth was studying BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering in the city.

The pair met by chance at a Tamil society event which Tharsa decided to attend with her roommate at the very last minute. After chatting throughout the evening, Heshanth complimented her beautiful smile and then asked Tharsa for her number at the end of the night.

Tharsa Sakthipakan and Heshanth Muruganandan at the University of Portsmouth | University of Portsmouth

Tharsa said: “The next day I was at the library studying and he came to see me there. Our first hug was at the main entrance. We sat down in the booth and spoke for what felt like forever. I knew he was the one. After that, we would keep bumping into each other around university and it just felt like it was meant to be.”

The relationship between the couple continued to blossom throughout their time at university, with many hours spent going to the beach and arcade, alongside countless study dates in the library.

Tharsa added: “We’d have fish and chips on the beach and go to the arcade just to laugh and laugh. He still makes me laugh as much as he did when we met.”

Heshanth would also regularly walk Tharsa home from her studies, one time adding 20-minutes on to his journey just to spend more time with her, demonstrating his kind and caring nature.

Their relationship has only got stronger after graduating, with Heshanth proposing by the beach seven years after they first met.

Tharsa added: “I can happily say I married the man who has made me laugh until I am crying happy tears since 2015.”

The pair felt it was only right to return to the spot that started it all as part of their wedding photography pre-shoot, producing some sentimental images that they can cherish for the rest of their lives.

Speaking on their decision to return to the University of Portsmouth’s library for the photography shoot, Tharsa said: “We met at Portsmouth and it is so special and important to us both. If it wasn’t for the university, we wouldn’t have crossed paths. We always talk about invisible string theory and how we were meant to meet and meant to be together, always.”

The happy couple, who tied the knot last month, now reside in Essex but return to Portsmouth once a year to reminisce.