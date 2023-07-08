Charles Wylie OBE, lives in Newtown in Hampshire, decided to take on this incredible challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK – with him so far raising over £14,000 of his £20,000 target. His beloved wife of 64 years, Jean, has been living with Alzheimer's disease for nearly nine years.

Charles said: ‘It is heart-breaking and has had a profound impact on family and friends. It feels like we are grieving for a loved one while they are still alive. I know new research will be too late for my Jean, but I want to do all I can to help conquer the diseases which cause dementia and find a cure for future generations. I hope people will consider sponsoring me and together we can save people from this dreadful condition.’

Former Royal Navy Commander Charles Wylie OBE is marking his 90th birthday by doing a tandem parachute jump with The Red Devils in Wiltshire. Pic Just Giving

Posting on the Just Giving fundraising page, he added: ‘Rather than receive any gifts for my 90th birthday in August I ask you to sponsor my Jump for Joy - a tandem parachute jump with the Red Devils. Although your gift will not benefit Jean, it will help to give future generations freedom from the same ordeal.

‘I’m told that anyone reaching the age of 80 has a 50 per cent chance of dementia. Is that you, or a loved one? It’s a horrible thought. Please be as generous as you feel you can be, and help to rid mankind of this terrible affliction. If you can, please pass this on on any medium. Let’s reach the world. We’ve smashed the £5,000 target and the £10,000 target. Gift Aid has added over £1,200. Bless you for your generosity.’

His jump is set to take place on Friday July 14.

Alzheimer’s Research posted: ‘We are the UK's leading dementia research charity, dedicated to causes, diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure. Backed by our passionate scientists and supporters, we’re challenging the way people think about dementia, uniting the big thinkers in the field and funding the innovative science that will deliver a cure.’