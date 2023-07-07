Portsmouth man arrested over woman's house broken into amid threats of violence to face no action
A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, sending threatening messages to the woman and using violence to secure entry to premises.
This comes following a report on April 2 by a woman in her 30s that a man she knew had broken into her home, made threats to her and was verbally abusive towards her. It was also reported that he had sent her numerous messages and phone calls earlier that day, police said.
The man was released on conditional police bail while enquiries continued in April. Now the force have said the man has been released without charge and will face no further action.
