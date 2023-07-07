News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Portsmouth man arrested over woman's house broken into amid threats of violence to face no action

A man will face no further action after he was arrested amid accusations he broke into a woman’s house and made threats to her.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST

A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, sending threatening messages to the woman and using violence to secure entry to premises.

READ NOW: Kids Party in the Park update

This comes following a report on April 2 by a woman in her 30s that a man she knew had broken into her home, made threats to her and was verbally abusive towards her. It was also reported that he had sent her numerous messages and phone calls earlier that day, police said.

Police. Picture: Habibur RahmanPolice. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man was released on conditional police bail while enquiries continued in April. Now the force have said the man has been released without charge and will face no further action.

SEE ALSO: M27 closures

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.