Kerry Packer (KP) and Doc Cox will be donning Lycra, mounting WattBikes and attempting to ride one million metres in just 50 hours in memory of their friend and former comrade, CPO Graham ‘Sid’ Street, who recently died after his battle with cancer.

The two former navy rugby players and Command Field Gunners will carry out their challenge at Portsmouth Rugby Club, where Graham was a player and coach, from 8am on 11 November with no rests until 10am on Remembrance Sunday, whereupon the two of them will lay a wreath.

The ‘M6/50’ challenge was the brainchild of KP, who aims to keep Sid’s legacy alive by raising funds for a small family-run charity based in Portsmouth which he was a proud patron of. Charlies Beach Hut is a charity that aims to provide families of children with life limiting illnesses and families of fire-fighters that have suffered bereavement, or life changing injury whilst in the line of duty, a relaxing environment so they can forge memories and ‘Find the Wonderful in Today’.

KP, who joined the Royal Navy in 1986, said: ‘Sid was a huge character and was always there when anyone needed help or advice. During his illness Sid raised over £250k for various cancer charities and it seemed fitting to keep his memory alive in raising funds for one of his personal favourites, Charlies Hut.

Graham supported the charity since ‘day one’ and was a major contributor and support to the family since their son Charlie’s illness, who passed away in 2012 of an incurable brain tumour just before he was five.

KP added: ‘This event is about matelots honouring the memory of oppo’s who have crossed the bar. Made in the Royal Navy isn’t just a slogan, it’s actually what we are about. Here to support each other in all circumstances, even after our demise!

‘Hopefully we can do him proud and whilst it’s going to be hard graft, Doc and I can at least have the solace of knowing we’re not suffering alone! We’ll likely take the opportunity to revel in each other’s torment,’ he joked.