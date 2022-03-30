Former senior constable in Hampshire police found dead two weeks after retirement

Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole. Photo: PA/Leicestershire Police

Simon Cole, 55, who served in the police for more than 30 years before retiring as the chief constable for Leicestershire Police, was found at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on Wednesday.

His death has been referred to the coroner, the force added. No further details have been released.

He joined Hampshire Police in 2003 as assistant chief constable where he led on delivering neighbourhood policing. He then became deputy chief constable in 2008 before returning to Leicestershire as chief constable in June 2010.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon for for Leicestershire Police said: ‘It is hard to put into words how devastating this news is for the entire force who loved and respected Simon. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and we will support them as much as we can.

‘We want to respect their privacy and the coroner’s process and would ask that the public and media do so too.

Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said that the senior police officer was ‘highly respected’.

The chairman added: ‘He has been a long-standing and prominent member of chief constable’s council.

“In fact, as I described him at his last meeting, ‘the father of the house’.

‘Over many decades, his leadership and impact have been felt by the people of Leicestershire and by all in policing.

‘We will miss him.’

A public book of condolence will be set up on the force’s website in the coming days.

Mr Cole grew up in Leicestershire and was educated in Market Bosworth, Northampton, Oadby and Colchester before joining West Midlands Police on a graduate entry scheme in 1988.

In 2014 he was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in the New Year Honours and was also made an honorary doctor of arts by De Montfort University.

Mr Cole retired from the force earlier this month, with his last day as chief on March 18.

