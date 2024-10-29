Fort Nelson hosts terrifyingly fun half term activities for Halloween - See 18 spooktacular pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2024, 11:22 BST
Halloween is in full swing at Fort Nelson this half term.

From a spooky trail to face painting and Halloween party activities, Fort Nelson has got it all – and the spine-chilling activities have gone down a treat with youngsters. The free museum trail will be taking place every day from now until Sunday, November 3 and there will be Halloween party activities until Friday, November 1. The half term activities are free to attend and families can stay as long as they like, but booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

The fully restored fort is a great place to explore with its breadth of history as well as being home to the guns of the Royal Armouries national collection of artillery. High ramparts, panoramic views and underground tunnels contribute to a fantastic day out.

For more information about booking tickets for the half term activities at Fort Nelson, click here.

Here are 18 spooktacular pictures of half term fun at Fort Nelson:

Fort Nelson is holding its spooky half term this week, with games, story telling, face painting and other entertainment for the whole family. Pictured - Hallie, 4 on the dance stage. Photos by Alex Shute

1. Fort Nelson's Spooky Half Term Fun

Fort Nelson is holding its spooky half term this week, with games, story telling, face painting and other entertainment for the whole family. Pictured - Hallie, 4 on the dance stage. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Fort Nelson is holding its spooky half term this week, with games, story telling, face painting and other entertainment for the whole family. Pictured - The Smith & Oakley Families Photos by Alex Shute

2. Fort Nelson's Spooky Half Term

Fort Nelson is holding its spooky half term this week, with games, story telling, face painting and other entertainment for the whole family. Pictured - The Smith & Oakley Families Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Fort Nelson is holding its spooky half term this week, with games, story telling, face painting and other entertainment for the whole family. Pictured - Alexander, 5 enjoying the messy tables Photos by Alex Shute

3. Fort Nelson's Spooky Half Term

Fort Nelson is holding its spooky half term this week, with games, story telling, face painting and other entertainment for the whole family. Pictured - Alexander, 5 enjoying the messy tables Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Fort Nelson is holding its spooky half term this week, with games, story telling, face painting and other entertainment for the whole family. Pictured - Mercy, 3 and Marshall, 6 from Gosport Photos by Alex Shute

4. Fort Nelson's Spooky Half Term

Fort Nelson is holding its spooky half term this week, with games, story telling, face painting and other entertainment for the whole family. Pictured - Mercy, 3 and Marshall, 6 from Gosport Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

