From a spooky trail to face painting and Halloween party activities, Fort Nelson has got it all – and the spine-chilling activities have gone down a treat with youngsters. The free museum trail will be taking place every day from now until Sunday, November 3 and there will be Halloween party activities until Friday, November 1. The half term activities are free to attend and families can stay as long as they like, but booking is advised to avoid disappointment.
The fully restored fort is a great place to explore with its breadth of history as well as being home to the guns of the Royal Armouries national collection of artillery. High ramparts, panoramic views and underground tunnels contribute to a fantastic day out.