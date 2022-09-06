News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fort Nelson to hold first 'Big Guns' firing event in three years for Big Bang weekend

AN ANCIENT fort is to hold a Big Bang weekend next month for their first ‘Big Guns’ firing event since 2019.

By Hollie Busby
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:44 am

Fort Nelson at Portchester, which overlooks Portsmouth’s naval base, will welcome visitors to its one-off artillery event on October 8 and 9.

The free weekend will allow visitors to watch the might of the Big Guns being fired at the ancient fort for the first time in three years.

The Big Bang weekend will feature Second World War artillery, fired by uniformed members of the Garrison Artillery Volunteers.

Fort Nelson is to hold a Big Bang weekend.

Most Popular

A range of big guns, including field artillery plus anti-tank and anti-aircraft guns, will be fired in three dramatic sessions at 11am, 1pm and 3pm each day.

The gun crews and artillery experts will be on hand to talk about the guns and the firing drills.

Read More

Read More
The Kings Theatre holding auditions for children to join its Pompey Panto cast f...

There will also be a range of short insight talks throughout the day.

Events manager, Elizabeth Puddick, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have gun firing back at the Fort for this one-off special weekend.

‘Royal Armouries is home to the national collection of artillery and to be able to fire some of our exhibits and show them in action will really bring history to life.

Tickets need to be booked in advance as numbers are limited.

To book a ticket go to https://bit.ly/3QfEYuA

Fort Nelson was built in the 1860s to protect against a potential invasion by the French, which never materialised.

The fort played a significant role in both world wars; as barracks for troops waiting to be deployed to the front line in the First, and as an anti-aircraft ammunition supply depot during the Second.

PortsmouthPortchester