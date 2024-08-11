Four car crash on A27 causes delays for drivers in scorching heat
A four car crash on the A27 has caused delays for drivers in scorching heat.
AA Traffic News said of the incident: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash, four cars involved on A27 Chichester By-pass Westbound from A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout) to B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout).”
All lanes have now reopened, the AA added.
