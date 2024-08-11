Four car crash on A27 causes delays for drivers in scorching heat

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 15:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A four car crash on the A27 has caused delays for drivers in scorching heat.

Breaking newsBreaking news
Breaking news

AA Traffic News said of the incident: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash, four cars involved on A27 Chichester By-pass Westbound from A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout) to B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout).”

All lanes have now reopened, the AA added.

Related topics:A27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice