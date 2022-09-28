Four men attack Tesco store staff in Lee-on-the-Solent and steal over £3,000 worth of cigarettes and alcohol in terrifying raid
FOUR men stormed into a shop and stole over £3,000 worth of cigarettes and alcohol while assaulting staff in Lee-on-the-Solent.
By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:42 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:30 am
Now police have released CCTV images of the suspects following the incident around 4.50pm on Sunday August 7 at Tesco Express on Pier Street.
Store staff were also assaulted during the incident.
A statement added: ‘Following initial enquiries we are now releasing CCTV images of four men we would like to speak to.’
Call police on 101 quoting reference number 44220319005.