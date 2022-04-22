Four new photos of Prince Louis taken by Duchess of Cambridge to mark son's 4th birthday

Prince Louis has been photographed barefoot, laughing and ready for a game of beach cricket in a series of images taken to mark his fourth birthday.

The young royal has been snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge enjoying himself in the dunes of Norfolk, which are a popular attraction for tourists who flock to the county each summer.

The Cambridges’ youngest child, he is fifth in line to the throne and was born on St George’s Day, April 23, 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

CREDIT: The Duchess of Cambridge. Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis ahead of his fourth birthday on Saturday. The photograph was taken earlier this month in Norfolk by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. Issue date: Friday April 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Louis.

He was christened Louis Arthur Charles at 11 weeks old, by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace in front of friends and family.

Kate has photographed her barefoot son as if he is about to begin his run up to bowl in another image taken on the beach, with the sea in the far distance.

The final image is a portrait picture by the duchess, who has photographed her son laughing as he sits in the dunes.

