Fracking vote: here's how Portsmouth and Hampshire MPs voted on fracking motion that descended into 'disgraceful' chaos
UNPRECEDENTED scenes have unfolded in parliament as a vote on hydraulic fracturing left the government dangerously fractured – with reports of MPs being physically dragged down corridors, the government’s chief whip resigning amid the chaos, and abject confusion as to whether the prime minister had even voted.
MPs have rejected Labour’s motion to allocate Commons time to consider banning fracking, in a vote initially designated by the Tory whips as a ‘confidence motion’ in Liz Truss’s government.
Labour’s motion was defeated by 230 votes to 326, majority 96.
It appears that Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, Fareham MP Suella Braverman, Havant MP Alan Mak, and Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond voted against the motion.
Most Popular
Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage was absent from the vote due to commitments overseas.
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan voted for his party’s motion – and said he witnessed ‘extraordinary scenes’ amid reports that Tory MPs were physically dragged through corridors.
The Labour MP said: ‘There were extraordinary scenes in Westminster tonight after another chaotic day for this government, with allegations of bullying in the division lobbies. I hope these alleged incidents are investigated swiftly as possible.
‘No member of the House of Commons should be subjected to intimidation when undertaking their duties on behalf of their constituents.’
In the moments before the vote, confusion had spread throughout the chamber, with the business minister Graham Stuart saying that the vote would not be treated as a confidence motion from Tory MPs.
Read More
Chaos ensued around the division lobbies, with Labour MP Chris Bryant describing cabinet ministers Therese Coffey and Jacob Rees-Mogg among a group of senior Tories who were putting pressure on Conservative MPs to vote against the Labour motion on fracking.
Mr Bryant told Sky News that one Conservative MP, Alex Stafford, had been ‘physically manhandled’ into the ‘no’ lobby.
Another Conservative MP described the chaos in the House of Commons as ‘inexcusable” and an “absolute disgrace’.
Sir Charles Walker, the MP for Broxbourne since 2005, told the BBC: ‘To be perfectly honest, this whole affair is inexcusable.
‘It is a pitiful reflection on the Conservative Parliamentary Party at every level and it reflects really badly obviously on the Government of the day.’
Labour MP Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said he witnessed ‘Whips screaming at Tories’ and described it as ‘open warfare’.
Mr Murray tweeted: ‘I’ve never seen scenes like it at the entrance to a voting lobby.’
Conservative party chief whip Wendy Morton is reported to have resigned amid the chaos, alongside deputy chief whip Craig Whittaker.
Earlier reports suggested that prime minister Liz Truss had not managed to vote – but reports now suggest that she did indeed vote in line with her own government.