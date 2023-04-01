News you can trust since 1877
Fratton Park: A look back at Portsmouth FC's home ground through the years

For 125 years, Portsmouth FC fans have flocked through the gates of Fratton Park.

By David George
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

Through thick and thin, the Fratton faithful has been right behind the Blues – from FA Cup victories and European nights to the bleak defeats and heartbreaking relegation.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth boss’ forceful conviction over ripping up squad

Thanks to our extensive archives, we've been able to dig out some remarkable photos of Fratton Park through the years, documenting the highs and lows of life as a Pompey fan, as well as the changes that have been made to the stadium since the 1900s.

Pompey will celebrate the anniversary today at Fratton Park, as they host Forest Green Rovers.

Portsmouth FC players at the 1929 FA Cup final.

1. Pompey 125

Portsmouth FC players at the 1929 FA Cup final. Photo: The News Archive

Portsmouth Football Club official programme for the Portsmouth v Derby County match on September 6, 1924

2. Pompey 125

Portsmouth Football Club official programme for the Portsmouth v Derby County match on September 6, 1924 Photo: The News Archive

Fratton Park on February 18, 1978.

3. Pompey 125

Fratton Park on February 18, 1978. Photo: The News Archive

Portsmouth FC fans in the North Terrace on August 19, 1987.

4. Pompey 125

Portsmouth FC fans in the North Terrace on August 19, 1987. Photo: The News Archive

