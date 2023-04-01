Fratton Park: A look back at Portsmouth FC's home ground through the years
For 125 years, Portsmouth FC fans have flocked through the gates of Fratton Park.
Through thick and thin, the Fratton faithful has been right behind the Blues – from FA Cup victories and European nights to the bleak defeats and heartbreaking relegation.
Thanks to our extensive archives, we've been able to dig out some remarkable photos of Fratton Park through the years, documenting the highs and lows of life as a Pompey fan, as well as the changes that have been made to the stadium since the 1900s.
Pompey will celebrate the anniversary today at Fratton Park, as they host Forest Green Rovers.