News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
14 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
16 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
16 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
17 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
18 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Portsmouth boss’ forceful conviction over ripping up squad and talk of summer Fratton overhaul

John Mousinho is adamant his Pompey squad doesn’t need an overhaul this summer.

By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

That’s despite Blues sporting director, Rich Hughes, indicating there will be as many as 10 new faces arriving in the coming months.

Mousinho pointed to a strong foundation already being in place, in terms of the 11 contracted players for the 2023-24 campaign. That includes the likes of Sean Raggett, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery, Colby Bishop, Joe Raffety, Paddy Lane and Ryley Towler.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Pompey boss sees that number being supplemented by a mix of up-and-coming talent and those ready to make a strong immediate impact on the first-team squad - working to an optimum 24-man group.

Most Popular

Mousinho said: ‘Maybe it will feel that way (like an overhaul), but look at the contracted players we have next season - for example, the spine of the team and and the back four which has been playing recently. Marlon (Pack) is in the spine of the team, he’s contracted. There’s Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery and Colby Bishop.

‘The spine of the team is there in terms of contracts. We’d need to do something with the keeper, but to us that doesn’t feel like a complete overhaul.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With an option to extend Connor Ogilvie’s stay, Mousinho sees a sturdy Pompey back four already in place in the shape of those who’ve been starting recently. The plan is to get a good complement in terms of age and attributes in all positions.

Mousinho added: ‘The back four who’ve been playing recently are all contracted, or in Connor’s case there’s the option. We need to add numbers, in terms of the nine or 10 mentioned, but if we were looking the starting XI thinking we need to churn it all up and start again, that would feel like an overhaul.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho. Picture: Sarah Standing (200123-4809)
Pompey head coach John Mousinho. Picture: Sarah Standing (200123-4809)
Pompey head coach John Mousinho. Picture: Sarah Standing (200123-4809)

‘So, yes, high in numbers but more in terms of adding quality everywhere else. It does feel to us, especially when you hear the names, that we have the core. The core of the squad is there, it’s not like we’re thinking we need a number six with 300 Championship games under his belt – we have that in Marlon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The back four is really important and we have that, with both full-backs in Zac (Swanson) and Denver (Hume) having another year, too. So there’s real positives to be had from all of that.

‘We need a good balance, not just in terms of youth experience but playing style, that’s quite important to have. Some positions you just want like for like, but in others you want a bit of variety. Full-backs is one where it’s good to have variety with one having certain attributes, and the other having the ability to change the game or the way you play week to week. Having that balance across the squad is difficult to achieve, but is something we want to get to.’

Read More
Pompey boss reveals more squad plans ahead of busy summer of recruitment.
John MousinhoPompeyPortsmouthBluesJoe Morrell