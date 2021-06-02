Fratton Tesco Extra in Portsmouth evacuated this morning
STAFF and customers were evacuated from a major Portsmouth supermarket today.
The Tesco Extra, in Fratton Way, was vacated at around 10.45am.
A fire crew attended and people were told to wait in the car park for further instruction.
The manager of the store told The News it was caused by a fire alarm that went off, however, there was no fire and it was not a planned drill.
He said it ‘could have been linked’ to a power cut in the area earlier in the day.
Shopper, Vicky Howarth, said they were waiting outside for about half an hour.
The 63-year-old from Portsmouth said: ‘We didn’t really know what was going on. All we knew was the fire alarm went off.
‘I asked a member of staff what was happening and they said everyone needed to come out and we had to evacuate. Then the fire brigade turned up.’
Sharon McNab, 58, arrived towards the end of the evacuation.
She added: ‘The staff outside were wonderful. There was no panic from anyone.’
Hampshire Fire and Rescue has been contacted for comment.