Fratton's 103-year-old Rita celebrates a remarkable birthday milestone
Rita Fergusson was born and raised in Portsmouth and she still lives in the house that she was born in.
She will be turning 103 on August 25 and she has done a number of incredible things during her lifetime including working closely with St Mary’s Church, Fratton, throughout the years.
Rita was a Wren in the Royal Navy – she became a Petty Officer during her time in the forces and knew how to shoot a rifle in case of any attacks.
She went on to have a son, Ed Fergusson, who was by her side at the start of her birthday celebrations at St Mary’s yesterday (August 23) where they were joined by friends for a picnic.
The 103-year-old has dedicated years of her life helping the church by making jams and chutneys which were sold and the profits went straight to the Fratton church.
Rita said that the secret behind being able to reach her incredible age is that had a passion for walking and getting fresh air.
Rita said: “I can’t believe that I have reached this age to be honest – I used to be a terrific walker, I used to walk all the way down to the seafront and down to Eastney and back again.
"I walked from the Llanberis Path, up Mount Snowdon and back again – you name it, I have walked up and down and around it.
"I never thought I would be able to walk without support.”
Rita’s birthday celebrations will continue over the weekend and she will be going to the Tenth Hole with Ed and some friends for a special piece of cake.
Ed said: “It is fantastic really – being 103. I’m definitely not going to make that age.
"She worked in Portsmouth Power Station in the wages office before it was shut down – she worked there for years.
"She had a few falls, but she never broke a bone – it is like she has a spring in her because she bounces back.”