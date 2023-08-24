She will be turning 103 on August 25 and she has done a number of incredible things during her lifetime including working closely with St Mary’s Church, Fratton, throughout the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rita was a Wren in the Royal Navy – she became a Petty Officer during her time in the forces and knew how to shoot a rifle in case of any attacks.

Rita Fergusson is celebrating turning 103 years old.

She went on to have a son, Ed Fergusson, who was by her side at the start of her birthday celebrations at St Mary’s yesterday (August 23) where they were joined by friends for a picnic.

The 103-year-old has dedicated years of her life helping the church by making jams and chutneys which were sold and the profits went straight to the Fratton church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I walked from the Llanberis Path, up Mount Snowdon and back again – you name it, I have walked up and down and around it.

"I never thought I would be able to walk without support.”

Rita’s birthday celebrations will continue over the weekend and she will be going to the Tenth Hole with Ed and some friends for a special piece of cake.

Ed said: “It is fantastic really – being 103. I’m definitely not going to make that age.

"She worked in Portsmouth Power Station in the wages office before it was shut down – she worked there for years.