Free blood pressure campaign to mark 50 years of Fareham Borough Council
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A free blood pressure campaign was hosted on Saturday to mark 50 years of Fareham Borough Council.
The Superdrug team were on hand at Fareham Shopping Centre to help the community by providing free blood pressure services to help raise awareness of potential health issues.
Trainee pharmacists Kristina Pradhan and Emma Pratt, joined pharmacy manager Aliabbas Kermali and dispenser Sajna Mahmud to work shifts through the day.
Members of the public received health advice after having their readings taken.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.