Free blood pressure campaign to mark 50 years of Fareham Borough Council

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:38 BST
A free blood pressure campaign was hosted on Saturday to mark 50 years of Fareham Borough Council.

(Left to right) Trainee pharmacists Kristina Pradhan and Emma Pratt, joined pharmacy manager Aliabbas Kermali and dispenser Sajna Mahmud (Left to right) Trainee pharmacists Kristina Pradhan and Emma Pratt, joined pharmacy manager Aliabbas Kermali and dispenser Sajna Mahmud
(Left to right) Trainee pharmacists Kristina Pradhan and Emma Pratt, joined pharmacy manager Aliabbas Kermali and dispenser Sajna Mahmud | Chris Moorhouse

The Superdrug team were on hand at Fareham Shopping Centre to help the community by providing free blood pressure services to help raise awareness of potential health issues.

Trainee pharmacists Kristina Pradhan and Emma Pratt, joined pharmacy manager Aliabbas Kermali and dispenser Sajna Mahmud to work shifts through the day.

Members of the public received health advice after having their readings taken.

