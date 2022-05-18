Dobbies in Havant will host the ‘Grow with Peter Rabbit’ event on Sunday, June 5.

Taking place during National Children’s Gardening Week, children are invited to take part in the weekend workshop, which will include a range of exciting gardening-themed activities for children aged 4-10.

This special workshop marks the 120th birthday of Peter Rabbit and Dobbies is the official garden centre partner for the anniversary year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dobbies in Havant will be hosting a free sustainable workshop on Sunday, June 5, especially created for kids in celebration of Peter Rabbit’s 120th birthday. Picture: Stewart Attwood

Children will delve into the world of Beatrix Potter, have the chance to explore Mr McGregor’s vegetable patch, learn how to keep their own fruit and vegetables safe in a sustainable way, and how to welcome wildlife into their garden.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager said: ‘We’re hosting a very special Little Seedlings Club for National Children’s Gardening Week, which celebrates our partnership with The World of Peter Rabbit and shares ways in which children can be more sustainable.

‘We’re also proud to share the news that Peter Rabbit will become one of our Little Seedling Ambassadors, with blog posts being shared on dobbies.com.

‘Our Little Seedlings Club is always popular and we are looking forward to welcoming young gardeners to our Dobbies’ Havant store.’

The Tale of Peter Rabbit is one of the world’s best-loved children’s books and was created by author and illustrator, Beatrix Potter in 1902.

Advance booking is required to secure a space for this free event at Dobbies’ Havant store.