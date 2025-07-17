Free music festival to raise money for premature babies in Lee-on-the-Solent

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 12:12 BST
A free music festival to raise money for premature babies is set to take place on Saturday (July 19) in Lee-on-the-Solent.

The Wyvern Fest starts at 2pm and runs until late with plenty of music and entertainment on offer.

The Wyvern pub, in Common Barn Lane, will feature live music from bands including Juno Rising, Fine Southern Gents, The Nick Chandler Band and Dust Bowl Dance.

There will also be family-friendly activities such as a lucky dip, raffle, horse and carriage rides, festival face paint and a barbecue. The festival is supporting the Ickle Pickle charity, which helps premature babies.

Landlord Charlie Houghton said the event will show the “amazing community support and fundraising we're doing for Ickle Pickle”. He added: “Join us for a jam-packed day of live music, family fun, and festival vibes. And let's not forget it's all to raise money for our chosen charity Ickle Pickle.”

