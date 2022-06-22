Free short mat bowls taster session at Horndean community centre next month

A FREE taster sports session is up for grabs at a Horndean community centre as a local association aims to revitalise its short mat bowls group.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 4:51 pm

Merchistoun Hall is offering a free short mat bowls taster session on July 2.

It will be held between 10am and 12 noon.

After a break due to the pandemic, community organisers are keen to bring people together again to enjoy the sport.

Merchistoun Hall in Horndean has a variety of regular and seasonal activities appearing online thanks to hardworking members of Horndean Community Association.

Brendan Charles is association manager of Horndean Community Association, which manages the Portsmouth Road hall.

He said: ‘We are looking to start it up again after Covid.

'The mats and bowls have been locked away for long enough.

‘As the weather is getting better, we thought this would be the ideal time to get the mats out and start playing again.

‘It’s an all weather all year round game - so there is plenty of opportunity to enjoy this each week of the year.’

