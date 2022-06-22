Portsmouth car dealership Snows aims to raises a huge £60,000 for needy charities

The herculean effort has been launched by Snows, which has bases across Hampshire and in Portsmouth.

Entitled ‘Mission 60’, the challenge will see every colleague attempt to raise at least £60 to give to charity.

So far, Snows’ staff have raised an impressive £21,000.

Snows colleagues also battled it out in a charity football match in aid of Mission 60 at AFC Totton, where Snows is a sponsor.

Olivia Snow, Snows’ customer experience manager, said: ‘This year, quite rightly, many people have been donating to charities supporting people affected by the Ukraine war and the cost-of-living crisis, and for that reason fundraising has probably proven to be more challenging than it might normally have been,

‘We are incredibly proud to have reached the £21,000 mark in what has been a tough first six months.’

The company has been involved in a range of fundraising activities for Mission 60 ranging from bake sales, walking challenges, cycling events to entry into the Gloucestershire cheese rolling event.

CHARITY-MINDED - Snows has challenged itself to raise £60k for charity in its 60th year. Colleagues have organised and also entered a range of events so far including taking part in the London West Tough Mudder.

The most gruelling event was the 106k non-stop walk around the Isle of Wight, which raised just under £7,000.

Other fundraisers in the pipeline include a skydive and Spinnaker Tower abseil.

The money raised by the company will go towards a range of charities in the local area including Second Chance Animal Rescue, Jeremiah's Journey, Children's Hospice South West, Naomi House & Jacksplace, Rowans Hospice and Wessex Cancer Trust.