The non-profit initiative, #boatgen, will be run by Boatfolk and The Andrew Simpson Foundation – who give young people sailing opportunities, at Haslar Marina on July 16.

As part of the national series of #boatgen days, children and young adults are encouraged to sign-up to have a taste of being out on the water, learn new skills and experience the benefits of boating and water sports.

The event will run from 9am to 3pm on the Haslar Marina slipway and is aimed at anyone between the ages of 8 to 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haslar Marina, Haslar Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (030220-6665)

There will be a barbecue onshore, nautical themed games and competitions run throughout the day as well as a range of participation opportunities for those that attend like taster sessions on dinghies, canoes and kayaks.

The event is set to be the biggest so far, with capacity for 200 participants.

Dominic Zammit, director at boatfolk, said: ‘The #boatgen days have proven to be immensely popular so far and we are looking forward to our biggest and best event yet. We are thrilled to be able to provide more opportunities for young people to get afloat, whether they are already water lovers or just keen to try something new.’

Saturday 13th June 2015, Gosport Marine Festival, Haslar Marina, Gosport, Hants.

Andrew Simpson Yachting will be providing a mix of sailing dinghies and RIBs for taster sessions out on the water, while the local RNLI station will be providing marine safety demonstrations and talks.