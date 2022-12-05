Freezing weather on way as 'Arctic maritime airmass' will push across the UK from the north

Freezing weather is expected to hit in mid-week with temperatures in Portsmouth and surrounding areas predicted to drop to -1C on Friday and Saturday early in the morning. Thursday will see temperatures of 0C at the same time. During the daytime hours, a high of 5C is expected on Saturday and just 3C on Thursday and Friday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said of the UK forecast: ‘Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards. However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.

‘Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times. A yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow has been issued for Wednesday covering northern Scotland. We can expect to see some snow and wintry showers further south as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground. There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.’