Naked man threatens and follows woman in 60s on golf course in 'distressing' incident

Police have turned to the public for help to catch the man, who was white and thought to be in his 30s, following the indecent exposure incident at Basset Golf Course in Southampton between 2pm and 2.30pm on Friday December 2. ‘It comes after a woman in her 60s was approached by an unknown man – who was naked – before he made verbal threats towards the woman,’ a police statement said. ‘He then began to follow her for a short distance before fleeing the scene.’