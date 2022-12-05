Naked man threatens and follows woman in 60s on golf course in 'distressing' incident
A WOMAN was threatened and followed by a naked man on a golf course before fleeing the scene.
Police have turned to the public for help to catch the man, who was white and thought to be in his 30s, following the indecent exposure incident at Basset Golf Course in Southampton between 2pm and 2.30pm on Friday December 2. ‘It comes after a woman in her 60s was approached by an unknown man – who was naked – before he made verbal threats towards the woman,’ a police statement said. ‘He then began to follow her for a short distance before fleeing the scene.’
The man is described as being early to mid 30s with short dark / brown hair. ‘We appreciate that this incident will have been distressing, so we are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious incidents to police by calling 101 or reporting the incident online,’ the statement added.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44220488616.