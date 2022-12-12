Freezing winter conditions and icy roads cause trouble for Gosport motorists with two crashes reported
FREEZING conditions caused havoc on the roads in Gosport with two crashes reported.
The Met Office warned temperatures would reach below freezing today, resulting in dangerous driving conditions this morning. A traffic light failure at the Stubbington Bypass caused the collision between a car and a van at 7am – near the junction with peak lane.
Gosport police reported: ‘We are currently dealing with a 2 vehicle collision on the Stubbington Bypass. The traffic lights have failed which is causing havoc. Please take your time and try to find another route if possible, we have seen many near misses whilst dealing with the collision.
‘Highways have been notified and will hopefully be attending soon to fix the fault.’ A police spokesman said minor injuries were reported.
Another collision was reported just before 8am this morning St Marys Road, at the Mays Lane junction. The spokesman added: ‘A vehicle collided with an electric pole. No injuries were reported but officers attended to help close the road.’