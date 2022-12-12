The Met Office warned temperatures would reach below freezing today, resulting in dangerous driving conditions this morning. A traffic light failure at the Stubbington Bypass caused the collision between a car and a van at 7am – near the junction with peak lane.

Gosport police reported: ‘We are currently dealing with a 2 vehicle collision on the Stubbington Bypass. The traffic lights have failed which is causing havoc. Please take your time and try to find another route if possible, we have seen many near misses whilst dealing with the collision.

A traffic light failure causes a crash between a van and a car. Picture: Gosport police

‘Highways have been notified and will hopefully be attending soon to fix the fault.’ A police spokesman said minor injuries were reported.