Southsea fire fighers tackle Citroën car blaze due to suspected battery fault

FIRE crews have been called to a car fire in Kingston after a quick-thinking passerby drove past the blaze.

By Richard Lemmer
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Firefighters from Southsea Fire Station were called to to a Citroën C5 on fire in Baffins Road at 3.15am this morning.

One crew from the Southsea station attended, using two sets of breathing apparatus and a hose reel to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a fault with the car’s battery, according to a fire fighter.

He said: ‘It was difficult to tell

‘Speaking to the police we think it was just a fault with the battery.

‘The car was 50 per cent damaged by fire.

‘The owner was notified by police but we didn’t see her.’

The firefighter praised the person who raised the alarm after driving past the fire.

No one was injured and no further property was damaged in the incident.

