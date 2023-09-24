News you can trust since 1877
Freshers: 20 pictures of students living it up on their first Portsmouth night out at Astoria and Pryzm

It’s that time of year again, freshers is back in full swing!
By Freddie Webb
Published 24th Sep 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 14:31 BST

Revellers flocked to the Portsmouth nightclubs on Saturday (September 23) for their first night out on the town. Students were queuing out the door to Astoria in Guildhall Walk, with Pryzm also being packed to the rafters.

Pryzm held the special event Motive Presents: Darksy and Window Kid – featuring three different rooms of drum and bass and house music. Venues are holding freshers events across the city.

Here are 20 pictures from Saturday of freshers having an amazing time.

Be sure to click through all the pictures to see if you can spot yourself.

1. Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023

1. Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023

Photo: Matthew Clark

2. Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023

2. Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023

Photo: Matthew Clark

3. Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023

3. Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023

Photo: Matthew Clark

4. Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023

4. Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023

Photo: Matthew Clark

