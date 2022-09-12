The charity was set up in 2008 and over the years has organised events that have raised more than £1m for charity. In 2019 they changed their name to Friends Fighting Cancer to show their growth during their life.

The charity supports local families, who are being affected by cancer, across the south of England which stretches across Chichester, Portsmouth, Bournemouth and the Isle of Wight.

Friends Fighting Cancer are putting on a charity football event against the celebs from Hollyoaks who will be having their match at Fleetlands FC. They are raising money for cancer. Pictured is group shot of both teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The football event saw hundreds of people turn up at the Fleetlands FC ground to catch a glimpse at the well-known Hollyoaks stars and help support the cause and the charity managed to raise over £2,600.

The money that was raised during the event will go into a pot to be distributed to families who need small grants to assist them with costs associated with the condition.

Dan Swan, a volunteer for the charity, was impressed by the amount of money raised.

He said: ‘It was a great success. Obviously with everything that happened in the week, it was better than we thought with the turnout.

Friends Fighting Cancer are putting on a charity football event against the celebs from Hollyoaks who will be having their match at Fleetlands FC. They are raising money for cancer. Pictured is (L-R) Daniel Swan and Rich Bessey.

‘The charity itself makes a big difference in the area and the grants can be in people’s banks within two hours, so it is not a huge wait and we only have a couple people dealing with the grants so it is very private and dignified.’

The match welcomed well-known actors from the show including Jamie Lomas who plays Warren and Jimmy Mckenna who plays Jack.

The event saw more than 500 people pass through the gates and witnessed a 2-1 win to Friends Fighting Cancer who were over the moon with the results of the day.

Jackie Wrapson, Fleetlands Football Club secretary, said: ‘It was absolutely fabulous.