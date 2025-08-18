From beautiful flowers to massive leeks - the Purbrook Horticultural Society Summer Show proves a hit

It proved to be another successful summer show for the Purbrook Horticultural Society with an impressive array of flowers and vegetables submitted.

The event took place at Crookhorn College on Sunday, August 17 with awards handed out in a number of different categories from best floral art to the best potato exhibit. The annual event once again garnered a good haul of flower, vegetable and fruit displays from the society’s green fingered members.

The News popped down on the day to get some photographs of the displays which took months of hard work to grow and put together.

More information on the Purbrook Horticultural Society Summer Show can be found at https://www.purbrookhorticulturalsociety.org.uk/.

Here are 10 pictures of the fantastic floral event:

Lynda Piddington hands out an award at the Purbrook Horticultural Society Summer show.

Lynda Piddington hands out an award at the Purbrook Horticultural Society Summer show. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

There was an incredible array of fruit and vegetables on show at the Purbrook Horticultural Society Summer Show at Crookhorn College on Sunday, August 17. Including some impressively tall leeks.

There was an incredible array of fruit and vegetables on show at the Purbrook Horticultural Society Summer Show at Crookhorn College on Sunday, August 17. Including some impressively tall leeks. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

A number of awards were handed out on the day from best potato exhibit to best exhibit in floral art.

A number of awards were handed out on the day from best potato exhibit to best exhibit in floral art. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Months on hard work pays off with a good selection of entries for fruit and vegetables.

Months on hard work pays off with a good selection of entries for fruit and vegetables. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

